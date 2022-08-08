MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Dinewise, Inc. (OTC PINK:DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") announced net income of $114,501 for six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $31,171 for the same period 2021 a net increase of almost 400%. Our results for the second quarter 2022 were a direct result of the increased loan capacity through our expanded customer base of Pawn Shops, Liquor Stores and Used Vehicle Dealers. These financing programs offered a life line to entrepreneurs that were unable to get financing through traditional methods. Moreover, they have been able to thrive in an economically stressful environment due to our funding. " We will continue to support the small business entrepreneur in a way that allows them to succeed in any environment, their success is our success and it is shows in our financial statements" Christina Moore, Director.

PawnTrust makes small business loans to entrepreneurs that are not offered by traditional lenders. PawnTrust with its innovative virtual funding model decreases cost while gaining market share and profitability. PawnTrust has become a unique dominating provider of capital to Pawn Shops, Liquor stores and Used Vehicle Dealers

To access the second quarter report:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/340982/content

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations

(888) 243-2680

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

