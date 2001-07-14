FICO (NYSE: FICO):

Companies that are achieving outstanding success using analytics and decision management solutions from FICO are invited to submit nominations for the 2023 FICO® Decisions Awards. FICO invites any of its more than 5,000 direct clients to enter the awards, as well as the tens of thousands of firms that use FICO solutions provided by its partners.

For more information and to enter a nomination, visit www.fico.com%2Fdecisionsawards

A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise will evaluate nominations based on measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology.

Awards will be presented in ten categories:

AI, Machine Learning & Optimization

Cloud Deployment

Customer Onboarding and Management

Debt Management

Decision Management Innovation

ESG Champion

Financial Inclusion

Fraud Management

FICO Industry Vanguard Award

Pioneer Award (new category)

Nominations are due October 28, 2022, and winners will be announced January 26, 2023.

Winners will receive recognition at FICO%26reg%3B+World, which will be held in Hollywood, Florida, May 16-19, 2023. Winning implementations will be featured in conference activities, and two representatives of each winning company will receive complimentary conference passes.

“2022 has already delivered a number of surprises and challenges for our customers, as their industries are rocked by pandemic economic shocks, a war-led energy crisis and customer demands for better digital experiences,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “Our awards showcase the firms that have found better ways to deal with challenges and come out on top. Because of the rapid pace of technological change, we have introduced the Pioneer Award this year to highlight the most innovative approaches to solving business challenges. We look forward to our customers putting forward their nominations for the 2023 awards.”

Last year’s winning firms represented multiple industries and countries worldwide, all with outstanding results: Fiserv and Akbank (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization); Ita%26uacute%3B and BNZ (Cloud Deployment); Bradesco (Customer Onboarding & Management); %26%23268%3Besk%26aacute%3B+spo%26%23345%3Bitelna (Debt Management); C%26iacute%3Brculo+de+Cr%26eacute%3Bdito (Decision Management Innovation); Traxi%26oacute%3Bn (ESG Champion); Mibanco and SIMAH (Financial Inclusion); ELO (Fraud & Security); and Wells+Fargo (FICO Industry Vanguard Award).

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 205 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

