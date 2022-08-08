ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC Pink:NMXS) announced today it has begun offering biomerieux's new BIOFIRE® Joint Infection (JI) panel to support orthopedic surgeons in dealing with infection.

Net Medical Labs is now the leading reference lab for identifying pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers at the molecular level using the BIOFIRE® Joint Infection Panel testing.

Patients requiring joint prothesis caused by accidents and sports injuries and the elder population requiring joint replacements are among the fastest growing areas of medical treatment in the U.S. Septic infection is the gravest threat to successful completion of joint replacements.

In recent years, orthopedic surgeons have relied on a complex set of infection tests for the common causes of joint infections, septic arthritis and prosthetic joint infections. The new joint infection panel, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510K de novo approval earlier this year, can detect over 39 types of infection in a single procedure. It provides orthopedic surgeons with significantly enhanced diagnostic capabilities and improved polymicrobial detection.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said "Prompt treatment for detected infection is a key element in successful treatment. This important technology eliminates the current testing process, which can take days of waiting for results. The more comprehensive BIOFIRE® test can be completed within 24 hours. That makes this test unique in the medical industry. It is one of the main reasons we got into the lab business after working on clinical trials for the development of the product almost two years ago," Govatski said.

As a moderate complex reference lab, Net Medical provides nationwide coverage to hospitals, clinics and orthopedic surgeons.

bioMérieux's BIOFIRE® Joint Infection (JI) Panel tests for 31 pathogens implicated in most acute joint infections. It includes 8 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes to optimize antibiotic therapy and stewardship.

Joint infections can affect involve either native or prosthetic joints. They occur at all ages leading to functional joint impairment or long-lasting disability. In some cases, they can even be life- threatening. As the number of joint replacements increases, the threat of prosthetic joint infections is rising globally.

Optimal treatment of joint infections depends on a rapid and accurate diagnosis. Until now, diagnosis of joint infections has been challenging as available diagnostic methods provide variable accuracy, may have long turnaround times and are often negatively impacted by prior antimicrobial therapy.

The new BIOFIRE® JI Panel allows healthcare providers to quickly identify pathogens commonly found in patients with suspected joint infections, along with AMR genes to optimally guide antibiotic therapy, all in one simple rapid test. With a rapid turnaround time of about one hour and a broad panel menu of 39 targets, the BIOFIRE® JI Panel addresses unmet needs in joint infection diagnostics. Through fast and accurate results, the BIOFIRE® JI Panel may provide more informed decision-making for pathogen-guided management of patients with joint infections.

About bioMerieux -- bioMerieux has been a major global player in the field of diagnostics for infectious diseases for more than 55 years. Please visit their website at https://www.biomerieux.com and www.biofiredx.com.

For detailed information on the Biofire Joint Infection Test, write to Lab Director, Net Medical. - [email protected] .

For more information, call 505-255-1999. X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected].

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999. Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The moderate complex CLIA certified lab specializes in virus detection, FDA clinical trials and usability studies. Net Medical telemedicine is active in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, and teleorthopedics. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. The company's mobile fleet of vans provides statewide COVID and flu testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward -looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 , as amended , and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 , as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as " plans ," "expect," "may," " anticipate ," "intend," "should be," "will be," " is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods . The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results , level of activity , performance or achievements . Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

