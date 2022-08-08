SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announced that Ludlow Research has issued a research opinion on the company based on recent passage of Climate Bill and tax incentives for electric vehicles (EV).

Report Highlights

- EV Car Rental Fleet

- Elektros Charging Stations

- Portable EV Battery Technology (patent pending)

- New Climate Incentives, Regulations

Ludlow Research initiated its coverage on Elektros, Inc. based on the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on August 7, 2022, which contains tax credits to boost adoption of medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles, and EV charging stations.

The bill extends the current $7,500 tax credit for a new vehicle, as well as $4,000 tax credit off a used EV. It also gets rid of the current cap that cuts automakers off tax credits after they've sold 200,000 EVs and is written so buyers can get an immediate discount at the dealership.

Solar Power: Tax credits in the bill will also cover 30% of the cost of buying a rooftop solar system, and home battery storage.

Electric Charging Stations

Charging-station incentives leap from $30,000 to $100,000. It also multiplies by being applied - not just to one property, but to unspecified "items" on that property. Given that charging plazas usually have more than one such pedestal, the incentive could be appetizing to developers.

Summary

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act may mark a historic turning point in the future mass adoption of electric vehicle ownership in the U.S. as more nations address climate change by turning away from combustion to battery powered transportation.

Elektros development of an all-EV car rental fleet, electric charging stations, patent pending for portable EV battery technology, and potential acquisitions in residential and commercial solar power positions the company to take advantage of regulatory incentives in the new clean energy economy.

To request copy of research report please visit https://ludlowresearch.com/investors/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elektros-inc/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711232/Ludlow-Research-Issues-Opinion-on-Elektros-ELEK-Based-on-Recent-Passage-of-US-Climate-Bill



