MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI), will announce its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Brent Bruun, CEO and Mr. Roger Kuebel, CFO.



A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com and https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/662222147. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on both websites for at least two weeks. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to [email protected]

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. The market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.