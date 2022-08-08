PR Newswire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to improve customer service and maximize water system efficiency for its community, the City of Miamisburg has partnered with Ferguson Waterworks to replace the City's 8,500 water meters.

"We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking utility like Miamisburg," Jeff Garrett, Ferguson AMI Specialist said. "This type of automated system brings customer service to the forefront, benefitting residents serviced by the utility."

Ferguson's advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system by Master Meter, works immediately upon installation and eliminates manual reading by utility workers, allowing more time for maintenance and faster emergency response time. "After all meters are installed, a customer dashboard will be available via a downloadable app. The dashboard provides real-time water usage and sends high usage notifications to customers in the event of a water leak in their home, for example," said Valerie Griffin, Public Works director.

In July the installation contractor, Professional Meters, Inc., will mail letters and distribute hanging door signs notifying customers when their meter will be exchanged so they can plan for a 15-to-20-minute water service interruption. Meters located indoors, require customers to be present for installation.

Headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, Miamisburg Public Works is a public utility that provides services to residents of Miamisburg, a 12-square-mile suburb of Dayton with around 20,000 residents.

