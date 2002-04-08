PHILADELPHIA and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Aldar Properties, PJSC, to provide project management support for two landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phase 1 The Grove Project and Phase 2 of the Al-Reeman residences and Reeman Living.



The Grove Project encompasses The Grove Heart, The Louver Apartments, and The Dunes Villas. Located in Abu Dhabi City in the Saadiyat Cultural District, the Grove is within easy reach of several notable attractions, including the Abu Dhabi Louvre, Guggenheim, and Sheikh Zayed National Museum. Once complete, the Grove will be linked through its surrounding plazas to these museums and will also offer access to a variety of world-class retail, resort, and other cultural destinations. This includes branded residential buildings, a shopping mall, a leisure area, a town square and a cinema complex. Ultimately, Phase 1 of the Grove Project will encompass more than 440,000 SM built-up area of Residential and Commercial facilities forming the Grove Heart and Louver Apartments, with an expected completion date of December 2024, and over 45,000 SM built-up area of the Dunes 83 Villas, with an expected completion date of November 2023. Hill will provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the Grove, including project management, construction management, HSE management, cost and schedule control, document control, and other as-needed support.

Al-Reeman continues Aldar’s vision of blending modern design and living standards with the core values of the UAE. The development is located in the southeast area of Abu Dhabi City with quick access to Shawamekh and Abu Dhabi International Airport. For residents, Al-Reeman offers a variety of living options. These options including designing and building a custom home on a single plot, apartments ranging from 25 SM to 100 SM, and villas ranging from 300 SM to more than 500 SM. Amenities include bicycle paths, nurseries, mosques, and community centers. Completion of Phase 2 is anticipated for early 2026, while the apartments in Reeman Living is anticipated by 2024. Hill’s support for Al-Reeman will include project and construction management, working on-site as Aldar’s Owner’s Representative.

Hill Senior Vice President Samer Tamimi, PE, PMP, said of projects: “Saadiyat Grove and Al-Reeman will transform the way UAE residents and visitors live, stay, shop, and play. Hill specializes in managing these complex, ambitious, mixed-use developments for our clients throughout the Middle East, and we will bring our expertise and experience to help ensure Aldar’s vision is realized for this first phase of the Grove and the critical second phase of Al-Reeman.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “With construction activity returning to pre-pandemic levels in the Middle East, Hill is exceptionally well-positioned to manage mega-developments like the Grove and Al-Reeman. We expect to see increasing activity throughout the UAE in the coming months, especially in large-scale infrastructure and development programs and projects like these latest awards.”

