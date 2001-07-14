Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Monica Inoa, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of New York an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 558 W 181st Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the New York community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. EDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 85” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV, valued at $1,399.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Amigos del Orfanato, Inc., an organization dedicated to help children in need become productive members in the community by providing them with a safe home, adequate nutrition, health services and a proper education. Rent-A-Center will also donate $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club Mission, a local organization dedicated to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Rent-A-Center operates 128 locations in New York. This New York location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005700/en/