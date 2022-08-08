HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 632 stocks valued at a total of $2.50Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.22%), IVV(4.16%), and MBB(3.95%).

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 152,300 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 166,822. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 08/08/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $166.635 per share and a market cap of $57.46Bil. The stock has returned 1.25% over the past year.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 62,831 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 1,013,043. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 08/08/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $99.1112 per share and a market cap of $21.70Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 73,932 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 95,907. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.91.

On 08/08/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.68 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.22% over the past year.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 31,098 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 127,613. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $105.6764 per share and a market cap of $46.40Bil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 65,327 shares of NAS:EMXC for a total holding of 112,198. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.92.

On 08/08/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $50.59 per share and a market cap of $2.40Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

