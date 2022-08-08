CREDIT AGRICOLE S A recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12, PLACE DES ETATS-UNIS MONTROUGE CEDEX, I0 92127

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 696 stocks valued at a total of $4.09Bil. The top holdings were V(6.69%), STLA(4.60%), and COTY(2.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CREDIT AGRICOLE S A’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,861,000-share investment in NYSE:RCL. Previously, the stock had a 7.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.55 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Royal Caribbean Group traded for a price of $40.33 per share and a market cap of $10.30Bil. The stock has returned -48.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean Group has a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 13,653,116 shares in NYSE:COTY, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.53 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Coty Inc traded for a price of $7.57 per share and a market cap of $6.35Bil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 1,755,660 shares of NYSE:JBL for a total holding of 1,818,657. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.98.

On 08/08/2022, Jabil Inc traded for a price of $60.84 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned 2.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jabil Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CREDIT AGRICOLE S A reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 119,025 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/08/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $320.64 per share and a market cap of $176.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a price-book ratio of 6.59.

During the quarter, CREDIT AGRICOLE S A bought 290,833 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 605,913. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/08/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.28 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

