Prospera Financial Services Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5429 LBJ FREEWAY DALLAS, TX 75240

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1625 stocks valued at a total of $1.96Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.68%), FTSM(3.72%), and FV(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prospera Financial Services Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought 1,163,026 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 1,227,150. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 08/08/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.41 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced their investment in NAS:FV by 723,762 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.19.

On 08/08/2022, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF traded for a price of $44.58 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought 355,573 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 362,751. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.91.

On 08/08/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $46.35 per share and a market cap of $6.84Bil. The stock has returned 6.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced their investment in NAS:PDP by 152,157 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.98.

On 08/08/2022, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF traded for a price of $74.75 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned -19.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLV by 180,820 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.39.

On 08/08/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $64.26 per share and a market cap of $11.17Bil. The stock has returned 3.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.