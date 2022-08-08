FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $438.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(21.69%), VCSH(12.29%), and BIV(6.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN bought 8,423 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 503,097. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.9131 per share and a market cap of $271.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 5,815 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 08/08/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $35.375 per share and a market cap of $145.23Bil. The stock has returned -31.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN bought 1,841 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 199,408. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.57.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $121.49 per share and a market cap of $21.77Bil. The stock has returned 6.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.87.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 3,150 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.04.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.0627 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,414-share investment in ARCA:FVD. Previously, the stock had a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.4 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.6501 per share and a market cap of $12.44Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

