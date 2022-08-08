MEEDER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6125 MEMORIAL DRIVE DUBLIN, OH 43017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2353 stocks valued at a total of $1.72Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.57%), AAPL(5.23%), and VTEB(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEEDER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MEEDER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 1,558,270 shares. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.13.

On 08/08/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $43.18 per share and a market cap of $8.51Bil. The stock has returned -1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MEEDER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 584,793 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.2 per share and a market cap of $83.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MEEDER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 364,989 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 420,260. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/08/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.09 per share and a market cap of $29.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MEEDER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 89,278 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 1,982,700. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/08/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.1854 per share and a market cap of $1,539.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 216,048 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.95 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.065 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.