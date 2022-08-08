Windham Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 Clarendon Street, T-26 Boston, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $426.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(27.84%), VTI(9.62%), and SUB(9.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Windham Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Windham Capital Management, LLC bought 32,688 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 217,266. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.9131 per share and a market cap of $271.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 43,322 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.2 per share and a market cap of $83.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 23,555 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.92.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.2005 per share and a market cap of $8.93Bil. The stock has returned -1.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Windham Capital Management, LLC bought 94,478 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 160,484. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.01.

On 08/08/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $16.895 per share and a market cap of $7.86Bil. The stock has returned 30.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Windham Capital Management, LLC bought 31,671 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 220,735. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.91 per share and a market cap of $20.83Bil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.