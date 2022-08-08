WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

72 SOUTH MAIN STREET PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were CPRT(10.42%), DE(8.01%), and KEYS(7.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 90,514-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 5.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.33 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $103.07 per share and a market cap of $28.00Bil. The stock has returned -36.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 87,940-share investment in NYSE:CNI. Previously, the stock had a 4.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.14 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $127.88 per share and a market cap of $88.02Bil. The stock has returned 20.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 7.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:INGR by 75,825 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.49.

On 08/08/2022, Ingredion Inc traded for a price of $90.975 per share and a market cap of $6.03Bil. The stock has returned 8.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingredion Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 23,848 shares in NYSE:RH, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $297.27 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, RH traded for a price of $296.75 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -55.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 70,204-share investment in NYSE:CL. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.16 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $80.64 per share and a market cap of $67.16Bil. The stock has returned 4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-book ratio of 400.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.