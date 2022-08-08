Telos Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $655.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.04%), QCOM(4.26%), and VTI(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Telos Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 79,309-share investment in NAS:MBB. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.83 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $99.1184 per share and a market cap of $21.70Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 21,770-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.33 per share and a market cap of $111.87Bil. The stock has returned -65.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-book ratio of 5.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Telos Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 13,444 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.8409 per share and a market cap of $2,649.75Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 26,380 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $92.49 per share and a market cap of $8.76Bil. The stock has returned -27.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.12.

During the quarter, Telos Capital Management, Inc. bought 5,503 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 124,132. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.9131 per share and a market cap of $271.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

