SFMG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 268 stocks valued at a total of $862.00Mil. The top holdings were ATO(15.27%), IEI(10.55%), and SPHQ(8.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SFMG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SFMG, LLC bought 530,248 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 762,205. The trade had a 7.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.34.

On 08/08/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $120 per share and a market cap of $12.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SFMG, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 149,225 shares. The trade had a 6.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $415.6968 per share and a market cap of $308.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

The guru established a new position worth 408,743 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $46.35 per share and a market cap of $6.84Bil. The stock has returned 6.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

The guru sold out of their 750,262-share investment in ARCA:IVOL. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.43 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF traded for a price of $24.7799 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SFMG, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 35,300 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.8.

On 08/08/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $146.53 per share and a market cap of $31.89Bil. The stock has returned -3.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

