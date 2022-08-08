Blue Fin Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $282.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.37%), MSFT(7.66%), and AMZN(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Fin Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 42,062 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.69 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.845 per share and a market cap of $21.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 10,182 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.07 per share and a market cap of $2,649.75Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 3,719 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 08/08/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $236.63 per share and a market cap of $105.20Bil. The stock has returned -54.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. bought 6,075 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 10,464. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 08/08/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $145.68 per share and a market cap of $44.32Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a price-book ratio of 7.49.

During the quarter, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. bought 4,128 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 37,281. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/08/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $171.44 per share and a market cap of $461.65Bil. The stock has returned -52.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

