PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 262 stocks valued at a total of $245.00Mil. The top holdings were DVN(3.56%), JPM(2.05%), and XOM(1.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 82,100-share investment in NYSE:RELX. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, RELX PLC traded for a price of $28.96 per share and a market cap of $55.68Bil. The stock has returned -0.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RELX PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-book ratio of 12.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 7,925-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $280.17 per share and a market cap of $2,097.31Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-book ratio of 12.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 10.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PUK by 114,300 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.75.

On 08/08/2022, Prudential PLC traded for a price of $24.67 per share and a market cap of $33.57Bil. The stock has returned -34.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prudential PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 1,400 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/08/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $890.95 per share and a market cap of $937.62Bil. The stock has returned 28.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-book ratio of 25.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.57 and a price-sales ratio of 15.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PARADIGM ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 2,500 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 6,881. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/08/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $540.88 per share and a market cap of $239.67Bil. The stock has returned 23.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

