NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. is a Japanese life insurance company based out of Osaka, Japan. The company can trace its history back to the establishment of Nippon Life Assurance Company in 1889 by Sukesaburo Hirose. Nippon Life Insurance would open its first branch office in Tokyo and would quickly behuegan expanding its reach to overseas markets. The firm would then go on to become Japan’s top provider of life insurance by the 1900s. Although Nippon Life Insurance’s growth would slow during the war time era, the company would undergo intensive direct marketing, prompting the company to once again regain a leading position. After the Second World War, Nippon Life Insurance would reorganize itself into a mutual life insurance company. The firm would not stop there, continuing to grow and further expanding its line of businesses to include a variety of other operations and renaming itself from Nippon Life Assurance Company to its current Nippon Life Insurance. Although Nippon Life Insurance would again face obstacles and setbacks in the 1980s and onwards, the company’s diversification of business and investment strategy would allow it to learn from those mistakes and continue to grow. The company currently operates through a variety of held subsidiaries including Nissay Asset Management Corp., Nissay Information Technology Co., Nippon Life Insurance Co. of America, and Nissay Dowa General Insurance Co., among many others. Nippon Life Insurance has over 70,000 employees located in offices around the world, totaling assets of over 50 billion yen. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, information technology, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Nippon Life Insurance’s top holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. alone makes up over a fifth of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 9.6%.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $1.86Bil. The top holdings were PFG(65.01%), MMC(21.85%), and PRU(13.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,277,900-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 14.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.4 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $320.64 per share and a market cap of $176.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a price-book ratio of 6.59.

The guru sold out of their 1,940,301-share investment in ARCA:VOO. Previously, the stock had a 13.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $353.45 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.055 per share and a market cap of $273.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru sold out of their 7,872,387-share investment in ARCA:XLP. Previously, the stock had a 11.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.45 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.63 per share and a market cap of $15.55Bil. The stock has returned 7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a price-book ratio of 5.31.

The guru sold out of their 4,362,561-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 10.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.08 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.31 per share and a market cap of $39.81Bil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a price-book ratio of 4.64.

The guru sold out of their 1,296,408-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 10.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $385.98 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $415.6968 per share and a market cap of $308.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.