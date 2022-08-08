ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 OLIVER STREET BOSTON, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $442.00Mil. The top holdings were ADP(5.63%), V(5.00%), and AAPL(4.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 183,758 shares in OTCPK:EDRVF, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.84 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, EDP Renovaveis SA traded for a price of $26.375 per share and a market cap of $24.84Bil. The stock has returned 10.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EDP Renovaveis SA has a price-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 10.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 66,864-share investment in OTCPK:TCEHY. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.97 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $37.845 per share and a market cap of $363.38Bil. The stock has returned -34.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tencent Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 64,056-share investment in OTCPK:TCTZF. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.85 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $37.9016 per share and a market cap of $372.93Bil. The stock has returned -34.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tencent Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 277,120-share investment in OTCPK:AAIGF. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.05 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, AIA Group Ltd traded for a price of $9.81 per share and a market cap of $119.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AIA Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 37,913 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 170,005. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.53.

On 08/08/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $63.58 per share and a market cap of $74.62Bil. The stock has returned -6.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-book ratio of 13.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.