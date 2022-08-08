BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Banque Pictet & Cie SA is a financial services organization based out of Geneva, Switzerland. The company can trace its history back to the establishment of Banque De Candolle Mallet & Cie in 1805 by Jacob-Michel-François de Candolle and Jacques-Henry Mallet, who, along with three limited partners, created the company as a partnership. The bank would begin with trading goods, but would soon abandon its origins to become focused on providing financial and advisory services. The company would continue to grow and would develop rapidly towards the end of the 19th century and into the 20th, suffering some stagnation during the depression of the 1930s and two world wars. In the 1960s, Banque Pictet & Cie would expand its business into institutional asset management, reaching 300 employees by 1980. Its business has continued to diversify and grow, opening new offices in Montreal and acquiring a seat on the Boston Stock Exchange. Banque Pictet & Cie SA, previously known as Pictet & Cie, currently operates under a partnership of 7 ownership holding managers. The company has a long term focus, which as been rated AA- by Fitch and Aa2 by Moody’s, indicating the bank’s very high credit quality. Banque Pictet & Cie has offices located around the world with 26 offices in leading financial centers and over 3,800 employees. Its line of businesses has expanded to include a variety of custody services, alternative investments, mutual funds, independent asset management, trading services, manager selection, advisory, reporting, banking, various governance, accounting, and pension planning services, focusing on private individual and institutional investors. Banque Pictet & Cie invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, information technology, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 628 stocks valued at a total of $9.30Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(6.28%), TSLA(5.32%), and MRNA(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 736,530 shares. The trade had a 6.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/08/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $890.95 per share and a market cap of $937.62Bil. The stock has returned 28.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-book ratio of 25.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.57 and a price-sales ratio of 15.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 178,390 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.41 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.175 per share and a market cap of $21.76Bil. The stock has returned -10.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 50,795 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/08/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $413.45 per share and a market cap of $373.44Bil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA bought 97,700 shares of NYSE:ZTS for a total holding of 2,370,007. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.2.

On 08/08/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $174.17 per share and a market cap of $81.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-book ratio of 17.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.73 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA bought 155,127 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 3,116,058. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.52.

On 08/08/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $113.92 per share and a market cap of $178.77Bil. The stock has returned -33.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-book ratio of 11.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

