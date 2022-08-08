Crossvault Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $254.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.34%), MSFT(5.44%), and ABBV(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MGA by 16,340 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.99.

On 08/08/2022, Magna International Inc traded for a price of $62.79 per share and a market cap of $18.18Bil. The stock has returned -22.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magna International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SWKS by 7,660 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.42.

On 08/08/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $111.94 per share and a market cap of $18.03Bil. The stock has returned -38.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 4,166 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 08/08/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $190.435 per share and a market cap of $190.16Bil. The stock has returned -23.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 185.56, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,559 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/08/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $165.07 per share and a market cap of $2,649.75Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 3,575 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.54.

On 08/08/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $172.7054 per share and a market cap of $54.63Bil. The stock has returned -38.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -75.93 and a price-sales ratio of 37.30.

