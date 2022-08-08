COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE 100TH AVENUE NE BELLEVUE, WA 98004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 767 stocks valued at a total of $2.57Bil. The top holdings were IVV(9.82%), MSFT(7.53%), and HEFA(5.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 407,244 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 692,359. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/08/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.09 per share and a market cap of $29.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 150,496 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/08/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.51 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 389,531 shares of BATS:SMMD for a total holding of 433,008. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.51.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Russell 2500 ETF traded for a price of $58.085 per share and a market cap of $485.22Mil. The stock has returned -10.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 48,880 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $415.6968 per share and a market cap of $308.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 206,608 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 08/08/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.175 per share and a market cap of $21.76Bil. The stock has returned -10.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.