BAHL & GAYNOR INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 326 stocks valued at a total of $15.19Bil. The top holdings were PG(4.10%), MSFT(3.93%), and ABBV(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAHL & GAYNOR INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 861,343 shares of NYSE:PNC for a total holding of 2,271,565. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.88.

On 08/08/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $166.64 per share and a market cap of $68.45Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 1,449,652 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 4,514,229. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 08/08/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $88.295 per share and a market cap of $222.45Bil. The stock has returned 20.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 2,582,771 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 7,799,647. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.44.

On 08/08/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $49.935 per share and a market cap of $66.37Bil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 1,834,060 shares of NAS:MDLZ for a total holding of 5,537,805. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.16.

On 08/08/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $63.915 per share and a market cap of $87.54Bil. The stock has returned 5.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BAHL & GAYNOR INC bought 777,906 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 4,329,953. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/08/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $145.297 per share and a market cap of $347.39Bil. The stock has returned 4.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-book ratio of 7.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

