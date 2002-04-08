DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY) (“HealthEquity”), a leading administrator of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, has been named as a top workplace in Arizona by Top Workplaces USA. This award is determined solely based on employee feedback.



“We put our people first,” CEO Jon Kessler said. “It’s gratifying to see that our teammates feel that commitment. Our People team works hard to cultivate a culture where teammates can succeed, and we see that reflected in the work we deliver to our members and partners.”

Employees answered a series of questions ranging from how engaged they are in the organization to how the culture and values are being driven throughout the company. The anonymous and voluntary employee survey also included questions about compensation, benefits, flexibility, strategic vision, recognition, leadership, diversity, and equity and inclusion.

“In addition to providing a safe and fair work environment, we make an effort to have a lot of fun, even as we are navigating work-from-home and hybrid work situations,” said Ted Bloomberg, HealthEquity chief operating officer. “We know it positively impacts performance when you enjoy where you work.”

The company has also received top workplace honors several times in recent years in states such as Utah, Kentucky, and Texas. Additionally, in 2021, Kessler was recognized by Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards as a Top CEO – with an employee approval rating of 94 percent.

The Top Workplaces USA list, administered by Energage, takes data surrounding 15 critical culture drivers from independent employee surveys at hundreds of companies around the country and then ranks these against industry benchmarks. Energage has a 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. The program was expanded nationally in 2021.

