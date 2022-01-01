Did you lose money on investments in Molecular Partners? If so, please visit Molecular Partners AG Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners AG (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the “IPO”); and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Molecular Partners operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Leading up to and following the IPO, the Company repeatedly touted the clinical and commercial prospects of certain of its product candidates under development in collaboration with other companies.

Among other product candidates, Molecular Partners is developing ensovibep as a treatment for COVID-19 in collaboration with Novartis AG (“Novartis”). One of the Company’s most important development strategies for ensovibep includes securing Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) for ensovibep from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

In addition, Molecular Partners is developing MP0310 (AMG 506) for the treatment of certain types of cancer in collaboration with Amgen Inc. (“Amgen”). The Company granted Amgen, among other licenses, the right to progress MP0310’s development program into later stage development, including into combination trials, following Phase 1 data.

On April 22, 2021, Molecular Partners filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on June 15, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). Then, on June 16, 2021, the Company filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (collectively, the “Offering Documents”).

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, Molecular Partners conducted the IPO, issuing 3 million of its ADSs to the public at the IPO price $21.25 per ADS, for proceeds to the Company of over $59 million.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants’ statements in the Offering Documents were materially false and misleading when made because Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug EUA; (iii) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company’s chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (iv) as a product candidate, MP0310 was less attractive to Amgen than Defendants had led investors to believe; (v) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (vii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On November 16, 2021, Molecular Partners disclosed that “a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in [an] ongoing [Phase 3] clinical study . . . has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of adults with COVID-19 in the hospitalized setting.” On this news, Molecular Partners’ ADS price fell $4.64 per ADS to close at $10.15 per ADS on November 16, 2021.

Then, on April 26, 2022, months after applying for EUA from the FDA for ensovibep, Novartis’ Chief Executive Officer, Vas Narasimhan, disclosed that “given the latest feedback . . . in our discussions with the [FDA], we would expect the agency to require a Phase 3 study before granting an EUA approval or a general approval” for ensovibep, and that “we need to make a kind of sober evaluation as to is it a doable study in light of the waning rates of COVID around the world[.]”

On this news, Molecular Partners’ ADS price fell $2.68 per ADS to close at $13.89 per ADS on April 26, 2022.

Also on April 26, 2022, during after-market hours, Molecular Partners “announced that Amgen . . . has informed the Company of their decision to return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners following a strategic pipeline review.”

On this news, Molecular Partners’ ADS price fell an additional $5.19 per ADS to close at $8.70 per ADS on April 27, 2022 — a total decline of $7.87 per ADS, or 47.5%, over two consecutive trading days, and 59.06% below the $21.25 per ADS IPO price.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 12, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MOLN ADSs or securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Molecular Partners AG Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

[email protected]