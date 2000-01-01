Anglo Pacific Group PLC ( LSE:APF, Financial) is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. In a nutshell, its strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high-quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong environmental, social and governance principles.

Anglo Pacific has a diverse portfolio of assets in low-risk jurisdictions and is the only listed company on the London Stock Exchange focused on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. Its strategy is to build on its portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash-producing assets, as well as investments in earlier-stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

The GF Value Line rates the stock as significantly undervalued, and the company has a decent Altman Z-Score of 3. An interesting situation has arisen for Anglo Pacific Group as the holder of a royalty on production from the Kestrel mine in Queensland, Australia. The state of Queensland has installed a progressive price-based increase, which turns out to be very beneficial for Anglo Pacific given it has essentially the same rights as the Queensland government. At today’s prices, this is around $110 for every tonne of coal mined within Anglo’s royalty contract, given the current spot price of about $400.

Coal prices have been surging thanks to a combination of supply reductions and increases in its main fuel competitor, natural gas. Although Kestrel is a metallurgical coal mine, prices are somewhat correlated with thermal coal. Anglo Pacific beat the expectations for its contributions from its various streams and related revenue in its recently published trading update. The second-quarter revenue from Kestrel was $37 million. Strong cobalt prices also spurred the non-coal revenue increases.

Indeed, Anglo Pacific beat its record 2021 revenue in just the first six months of 2022.

While coal has longer-term issues, as the world needs to become less dependent on it, Anglo Pacific does not own the mine, just royalties, meaning it only has short-term exposure to the mine revenue. This means the company can drive its already stated aim of funnelling coal royalty earnings into streams in metals needed for the energy transition, like nickel, copper and cobalt, so this coal-driven bonanza can speed up those investments.

The GF Value Line probably has a significantly undervalued rating because the forecast for short-term global growth has worsened and the market appears to have focused more on falling copper and nickel prices than a booming coal market, so Anglo Pacific’s share price is down about 20% from April’s high.

This is a case of Mr. Market being emotional again. Metallurgical coal should trade strongly for the next couple of years as global infrastructure spending should boost steel demand, which increases metallurgical coal demand. Prices for this year could easily average $400 a tonne before coming down to $250 to $300 a tonne in the following two years. This means Kestrel will be a cash cow and Anglo Pacific can pivot cash toward improving diversification. Meanwhile, the royalty model largely escapes the operational and geopolitical risks of mining, while keeping exposure to bullish metal prices.

Anglo Pacific signed another interest deal last year with the purchase of the Voisey’s Bay cobalt stream from Vale ( VALE, Financial). A stream is similar to a royalty, but the buyer signs up for a share of production instead of a share of revenue. This $205 million deal is quickly contributing to its payback, with income from the stream of $7 million in the second quarter due to cobalt prices remaining high.

Another highlight from the group’s second quarter was the drop in net debt to $21 million, which means the company has more dry powder should it want to do more deals.

Deals is exactly what the royalties business is all about. Royalty companies are more like fund managers than miners, focusing on cash flows and returns. The Kestrel mine has brought in high returns for Anglo Pacific and its shareholders, and Voisey’s Bay is already starting to follow suit.

The elephant in the room at Anglo Pacific in recent years has been the need to replace Kestrel as the operator of the mine is likely to finish processing the area covered by the royalty by 2026. CEO Marc Bishop Lafleche has started to solve that problem through a recently signed $185 million deal to take on four royalties.

Two of these royalties look quite appealing: the West Musgrave and Santo Domingo projects. The first has copper and nickel operations in Australia, while the second has copper production in Chile. South32 ( LSE:S32, Financial) took $48 million in cash and the rest in Anglo Pacific equity, becoming its biggest shareholder with a 17% stake.

The main difference compared to Kestrel with these two new royalties is that the mines are not yet generating income, so Anglo Pacific must wait until the owners of West Musgrave (OZ Minerals ( ASX:OZL, Financial)) and Santo Domingo (Capstone Copper ( TSX:CS, Financial)) start production. Interestingly, OZ Minerals has just rejected a takeover offer from BHP.

Over time, West Musgrave and Santo Domingo should not only fully replace Kestrel, but also boost royalty contributions to Anglo Pacific to $100 million, significantly above the current $50 to $60 million.

Thanks to recent high revenue, Anglo Pacific’s balance sheet has not suffered from the just over $250 million spent on the aforementioned new acquisitions. The Vale deal was debt and equity financed, with the debt now mostly paid off.

In its recent trading update, the company said it added a $50 million “accordion” feature to an existing $150 million loan for future purchases. Lafleche predicted a royalty or stream on a producing mine will likely be the next goal.

A baseline dividend of 0.07 pounds (8 cents) per share for the next several years seems reasonable, but we can expect distributions (or buybacks) to increase if commodity prices stay strong.

Anglo Pacific is an investment to consider for the long term. Its coal exposure will naturally expire within the next few years. The CEO notes in the trading statement that “these record levels of income are not expected to be sustained in the second half of the year,” which shows a certain realism. That said, the reaping of the high coal prices and sending it into dividend-providing assets for the years ahead seems farsighted.