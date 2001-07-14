Enanta+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Scott T. Rottinghaus, M.D., as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective today, August 8, 2022. With over 20 years of experience in drug development across a broad range of therapeutic areas, Dr. Rottinghaus will lead the development, regulatory, clinical and medical functions in support of Enanta’s pipeline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005491/en/

Scott T. Rottinghaus, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Scott Rottinghaus to our senior management team. Scott’s extensive leadership experience in industry clinical development, as well as his background as an infectious disease trained physician, position him to be a strong leader for our clinical team,” stated Jay Luly, Ph.D., President and CEO, Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to leveraging Scott’s skillset and his experience with multiple regulatory submissions and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee participation to further drive our clinical programs, particularly as we anticipate initiation of our Phase 2 COVID study, as well as advancement of our respiratory syncytial virus program.”

“I am impressed with the robust progress the Enanta team has made as they remain dedicated to their vision of becoming a leader in oral antiviral treatments for respiratory and liver viral infections, and I look forward to joining the team at such an exciting time for the company,” stated Dr. Rottinghaus. “Enanta has deep drug discovery capabilities and I am eager to help lead the continued advancement of the company’s pipeline with multiple study initiations and advancements on the horizon for both RSV and COVID-19.”

Dr. Rottinghaus brings over 20 years of clinical experience in drug development, with expertise in a variety of therapeutic areas including rare disease, hematology, nephrology, neurology, dermatology, rheumatology, and infectious diseases. Prior to joining Enanta, Dr. Rottinghaus was Vice President and Head of Clinical Development for Hematology and Nephrology at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, where he led clinical development for several assets, including ravulizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody complement inhibitor medication designed for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Before his time at Alexion, Dr. Rottinghaus was a senior director at Pfizer, driving the advancement of several drug programs such as tofacitinib in rheumatology and dermatology, as well as tigecycline, voriconazole, and anidulafungin in the infectious disease field. Earlier in his Pfizer career, he worked as a clinician on early stage clinical trials for influenza vaccine development. Dr. Rottinghaus’ experience includes multiple NDA and MAA submissions and FDA Advisory Committee participation. During his industry career, Dr. Rottinghaus continued to practice as an attending physician and assistant clinical professor in infectious diseases at Yale School of Medicine. He has co-authored more than 30 scientific publications. Dr. Rottinghaus holds an M.D. from Mayo Medical School, an M.Sc. in Biology from the University of Cambridge where he studied as a Marshall Scholar, and a B.S. in Biology as well as a B.A. in Latin and Greek from Kansas State University.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the prospects for advancement of Enanta’s clinical candidates. Statements that are not historical facts are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Enanta’s business and the industry in which it operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that may affect actual results include: the impact of development, regulatory and marketing efforts of others with respect to competitive treatments for RSV, COVID-19 and HBV; the development risks of Enanta’s clinical programs ; the competitive impact of development, regulatory and marketing efforts of others in the disease areas of those programs; any continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business operations and clinical trials; Enanta’s lack of clinical development experience; Enanta’s need to attract and retain senior management and key research and development personnel; Enanta’s need to obtain and maintain patent protection for its product candidates and avoid potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; and other risk factors described or referred to in “Risk Factors” in Enanta’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, and any other periodic reports filed more recently with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enanta cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Enanta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005491/en/