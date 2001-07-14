Quanergy Systems, Inc. (“Quanergy”), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the financial markets close.

Management will also host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone by calling 201-389-0920 and entering access code 13731117. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 412-317-6671 with access code 13731117 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, August 25, 2022. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Quanergy investor relations site.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY and QNGY.WS) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

