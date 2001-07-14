Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc., (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Inland Water Works Supply Co., a full-service distributor of water and wastewater products, based in San Bernardino, California.

“We look forward to strengthening our team in Southern California with the addition of Inland Water Works Supply,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “With their location in the San Bernardino area, we gain an enhanced presence in the local market, and we are excited to continue providing all of our customers with the same excellent customer service they’ve come to expect from Inland Water Works Supply.”

Inland Water Works Supply has grown its business over the years through attention to detail and commitment to outstanding customer service to meet the demands of the waterworks industry. It offers a broad array of water and wastewater materials to satisfy the needs of its customers in the municipal and utility markets.

“It has been obvious from the beginning that Inland Water Works Supply’s focus on building exceptional customer relationships and taking care of its employees makes it a great fit with Core & Main,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “I am excited to welcome them to the Core & Main family.”

Established in 1952, Inland Water Works Supply provides quality products for new water and sewer construction as well as for the maintenance and repair of existing water and sewer systems to municipalities and contractors throughout Southern California. The company’s facility is located in San Bernardino, California.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

