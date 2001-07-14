Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a live discussion of its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the discussion on the Company’s investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.blend.com.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of the earnings discussion, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fblend-2022-q2. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings discussion.

A link to the live discussion will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.blend.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit www.blend.com.

