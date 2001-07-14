Silgan Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:SLGN, Financial), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 9, 2022. Adam Greenlee, President and CEO, and Robert Lewis, Executive Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to speak at the conference starting at 11:30 a.m. eastern time, which will be webcast live via audio. The webcast can be accessed live and for thirty days thereafter under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Information section of Silgan’s website at www.silganholdings.com.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $5.7 billion in 2021. Silgan operates 113 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

