HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it will contribute up to $400,000 in funding, colleague matching and in-kind donations to support organizations providing relief services to eastern Kentucky communities struck by historic flooding.

HCA Healthcare will contribute to the following organizations:

$100,000 to the American Red Cross

$100,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Up to $50,000 in HCA Healthcare direct relief grants to Galen College of Nursing students with disaster needs

At least $100,000 through in-kind donations to meet critical community needs

Up to $50,000 in colleague matching gifts

Starting on July 26, floodwaters rushed through 13 counties in eastern Kentucky, destroying bridges and homes, resulting in at least 37 deaths and leaving communities without electricity, water and roadway infrastructure. HCA Healthcare’s Galen College of Nursing, a leading educator of nurses in the United States, has a campus in Perry County, one of the counties hit by the flooding. Many of the college’s nursing students, faculty and staff live in and around the impacted areas.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating floods in Kentucky, including our Galen nursing students and colleagues,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “As search and rescue efforts continue, we are proud to help these communities recover and rebuild.”

Galen faculty and more than 40 nursing students have deployed to assist at Appalachian Regional Healthcare and other points of care. Driven by unwavering commitment to the care and improvement of human life, HCA Healthcare and its colleagues have a long history of supporting communities and responding to emergencies and disasters. In addition to contributions to the American Red Cross and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, HCA Healthcare will provide at least $100,000 through in-kind donations, such as diapers and formula. HCA Healthcare is also matching colleague gifts to relief efforts up to $50,000.

“We grieve with our neighbors in eastern Kentucky,” said Mike Sherrod, chief executive officer of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. “As part of a community that is still rebuilding after the December tornadoes, we understand all too well the need for help during a disaster’s aftermath. We are proud to be part of an organization that steps up to help with relief efforts and support communities when they need it the most.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragedy,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “Many of our colleagues have family in eastern Kentucky, and we are thankful for this generous donation from our organization to help with the relief efforts. In difficult times like this, it demonstrates HCA Healthcare’s commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”

Over the last five years, HCA Healthcare has provided more than $4.9 million in financial support to the Red Cross for disaster relief efforts, including the tornadoes in middle Tennessee in 2020, the winter storms in Texas in 2021, and the floods in middle Tennessee in 2021. Last December, the Company gave $250,000 to aid in relief efforts following the tornadoes which devastated western and south central Kentucky. Over the last three years, HCA Healthcare has given a total of $1.5 million to the Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) which helps the Red Cross respond immediately to disasters, helps families during the recovery process and prepares people for future emergencies.

