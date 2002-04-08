READING, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today announced the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 as part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, everywhere for everyone.



As a manufacturer of energy storage products EnerSys enables the more widespread use of renewable electricity and the transition away from nonrenewable fuel. The Company believes electrification must be its priority – which is why its Scope 1 goal is a faster timeline than Scope 2. A comprehensive plan will be provided over the next 24 months and will detail focused investments over the coming years to decarbonize its operations.

EnerSys President & CEO David M. Shaffer stated, “We are committed to doing our part to advance solutions that create a more sustainable future for our organization, employees, stockholders, customers and the communities where we live and serve. We recognize that building a sustainable future starts at home. While our products and services are critical to the low carbon transition, as important is our role in reducing the impact of our manufacturing and distribution processes. Our sustainability initiatives push us to be more efficient, develop innovative solutions for our customers and build a stronger, more diverse, and engaging workplace for all of our employees. I believe EnerSys is a better company because of our sustainability initiatives.”

For additional information on our comprehensive sustainability initiatives, please see our sustainability report here: 2021 Sustainability Report

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/ .

