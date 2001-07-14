Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), the leading health, wealth and investment company, announced today that Michael S. Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer (CFO), has decided to depart the company to pursue expanded leadership roles outside of Voya. Smith will continue to serve as Voya’s CFO through Nov. 15, 2022, overseeing the close and reporting of the company’s third quarter, which ends Sept. 30, 2022. The company will conduct an internal and external search to identify Smith’s successor.

“On behalf of our board and our entire leadership team, I would like to thank Mike for his significant leadership contributions to Voya during the past 13 years,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial, Inc. “As our CFO, and previously as a business leader and our chief risk officer, Mike has played a vital role in Voya’s business transformation. He has contributed to the strong results that we have achieved, the culture that we have fostered and the value that we have delivered to shareholders. We are grateful to Mike and his family – and we wish them the very best going forward.”

