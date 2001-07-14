FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., earlier this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005793/en/

FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., that brought its door count to almost 26,000. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The continued growth in the Phoenix market coupled with our expanded footprint with additional doors provides us the much-needed capacity to meet the growing demand,” Scott Doleman, regional vice president, said.

Not only is this facility perfectly positioned to take on the growing Phoenix market, but it also brought FedEx Freight’s door count to almost 26,000 this year.

“We’re talking about more than adding buildings or square footage,” said Lance Moll, FedEx Freight President and CEO. “This is about strategically planning capacity increases to better serve our customers in growing markets.”

FedEx Freight regularly evaluates opportunities to invest in capacity growth through door and yard expansions and fleet maintenance shop footprints. Additional focuses include continually evaluating the network based on changing market conditions and maximizing the use of existing assets (such as collaboration within the FedEx enterprise network to reduce empty miles and provide peak support).

“We will continue to invest in our network that provides the fastest published transit times in the industry,” said Moll. “We have several projects underway to modernize and selectively expand centers to increase capacity over the next several years. We are confident our customers will benefit from these projects in the long run.”

FedEx Freight will continue to strategically invest in its excellent team and network, profitably growing its differentiated product offerings including FedEx Freight Direct, the company’s ecommerce answer to providing nationwide to-the-door and through-the-door delivery for heavy, bulky shipments into consumers’ homes and businesses. Growing cross-border shipping services on both the northern and southern U.S. borders, with broker-inclusive offerings and a customs clearance team, provides customers with a seamless and outstanding experience. FedEx Freight is the Market Leader in the LTL industry and will continue to build on that throughout the coming years.

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), is a leading provider of priority, premium, and economy less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, simplifying heavy and bulk shipping in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., FedEx Freight is at the forefront of innovation, offering customers total convenience and efficiency. With expanded service offerings like FedEx Freight Direct, shipments can be safely delivered to and through the door for residences and businesses. Team members across the network are dedicated to delivering the ultimate customer experience through exceptional service, reliability, and on-time performance, as well as giving back to the communities where they live and work. For more information, visit fedex.com%2Fabout.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com%2Fabout.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005793/en/