8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual conference:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

Virtual Presentation: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12:45 pm PDT

The presentation will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts are available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

