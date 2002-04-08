SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). After the exercise in full of the option to purchase additional 2028 Notes, the aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes issued in the offering was $373.75 million, with the Company receiving net proceeds (after fees and other expenses) of approximately $362.50 million.



The Company used approximately $283.62 million of the net proceeds from this offering to repurchase, including the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, approximately $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in privately negotiated transactions concurrently with the offering. The company intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the 2028 Notes offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and to fund growth opportunities and potential strategic projects.

Infinera CFO Nancy Erba said, “We are pleased with the successful completion of this transaction, an important and positive step for the company, as we continue to execute our plan. The transaction allows us to repurchase approximately $300 million of our 2024 convertible notes and strengthen our financial position, while remaining focused on driving our 8x4x1 strategy and achieving our target business model.”

The net effect of the transactions described above, had these transactions closed on the last day of Infinera’s fiscal second quarter on June 25, 2022, is summarized below.

Summary of unaudited changes to Infinera debt profile:

$ Millions Pre-issuance of

2028 Notes (Q2’22) Repurchased

Notes New Notes Post-issuance

of 2028 Notes Coupon 2024 Notes $402.50 ($299.85) $102.65 2.125% 2027 Notes $200.00 $200.00 2.500% New 2028 Notes $373.75 $373.75 3.750%

Summary of unaudited and approximate changes to key balance sheet metrics and outstanding shares:

Millions Pre-issuance of 2028

Notes (Q2’22) Post-issuance of 2028

Notes Change Total cash/restricted cash $155.18 $234.03 $78.85 Total debt $640.62 $714.52 $73.90 Supplemental diluted outstanding shares1 285.97 255.60 (30.37)

1. The calculation of supplemental diluted outstanding shares assumes that the Company elects to settle entirely in shares all conversions of the 2024 and 2027 Notes and the portion of the conversion value of the 2028 Notes that exceeds the principal amount thereof. The pre-issuance (of 2028 Notes) supplemental diluted outstanding shares are sourced from the Q2’22 earnings press release. To the extent the price of the Company’s common stock for any relevant period exceeds $6.80 (which is the conversion price of the 2028 Notes), the calculation to compute the incremental dilutive impact from the 2028 Notes, assuming that the Company elects to settle the conversion value in excess of the principal amount entirely in shares, is as follows: ((average share price – strike price) x 54.985 million shares) divided by average share price (note: the 54.985 million shares assumes the entire $373.75 million of 2028 Notes remains outstanding).Upon conversion, Infinera is required to repay the principal portion of the 2028 Notes in cash.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

