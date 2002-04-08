LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc ( VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report top-line Phase 3 data from its ENHANCE-2 (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) trial of nebulized ensifentrine and its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on August 9, 2022. The Company will host an investment community webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. BST to discuss these data and financial results and to provide a corporate update.



Antonio Anzueto, MD, Professor of Medicine and Section Chief of Pulmonary at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System, will join Verona Pharma’s management team on the call to provide his perspective on the trial results and answer questions related to the ENHANCE-2 data.

The Company previously announced it would hold an investment community conference call on August 15, 2022, to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update. This press release updates the date, time and call-in information for such call.

About the ENHANCE program

The two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies (ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2) evaluate the efficacy and safety of nebulized ensifentrine in subjects with COPD over 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of both studies is improvement in lung function, as measured by average forced expiratory volume in one second (“FEV 1 ”) area under the curve (“AUC”) 0-12 hours post dose at week 12. Key secondary endpoints comprise measurements of COPD symptoms and health-related quality of life measures. ENHANCE-1 will also evaluate longer-term safety over 48 weeks. Further information about the program can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04535986 (ENHANCE-1) and NCT04542057 (ENHANCE-2).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.