



Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

August 8, 2022

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act