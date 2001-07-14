Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) and Professional Holding Corp. is fair to Seacoast shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Professional shareholders would receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Seacoast shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Seacoast and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Seacoast shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Seacoast shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Seacoast shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

