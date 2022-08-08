MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $782.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(4.35%), RGA(1.97%), and DOC(1.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income’s top five trades of the quarter.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income reduced their investment in NYSE:OVV by 258,985 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.58.

On 08/08/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $47.42 per share and a market cap of $12.06Bil. The stock has returned 89.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 80,010 shares in NYSE:THG, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.81 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc traded for a price of $127.48 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 172,067 shares in NAS:HURN, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.28 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Huron Consulting Group Inc traded for a price of $66.79 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned 40.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huron Consulting Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Equity & Fixed Income reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 362,290 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.12.

On 08/08/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $41.34 per share and a market cap of $15.29Bil. The stock has returned 125.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 143,000-share investment in NYSE:THC. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.85 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $64.17 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

