WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

160 FEDERAL ST BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $377.00Mil. The top holdings were NEM(5.03%), MRK(4.90%), and PG(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:AZPN by 37,424 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.66.

On 08/08/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $207.55 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned 40.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-book ratio of 17.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.22 and a price-sales ratio of 20.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 40,740-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEM by 20,850 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.89.

On 08/08/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $44.78 per share and a market cap of $35.54Bil. The stock has returned -21.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 3,305 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.27.

On 08/08/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $248.61 per share and a market cap of $103.30Bil. The stock has returned 18.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-book ratio of 32.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.94 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CTVA by 10,450 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.05.

On 08/08/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $59.09 per share and a market cap of $42.76Bil. The stock has returned 33.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.