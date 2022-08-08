ProVise Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

611 DRUID ROAD EAST CLEARWATER, FL 33756

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 326 stocks valued at a total of $938.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(4.01%), SCHM(3.08%), and SCHV(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ProVise Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ProVise Management Group, LLC bought 23,268 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 51,732. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/08/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $170.2 per share and a market cap of $447.49Bil. The stock has returned 0.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ProVise Management Group, LLC bought 28,968 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 56,282. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 08/08/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $114.35 per share and a market cap of $335.34Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ProVise Management Group, LLC bought 12,046 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 12,962. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 08/08/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $261.77 per share and a market cap of $58.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 48,774 shares in ARCA:VNLA, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.72 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $48.69 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ProVise Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AXP by 13,146 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.52.

On 08/08/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $157.28 per share and a market cap of $117.92Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.