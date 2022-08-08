Garrison Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(3.79%), ABBV(3.34%), and ACN(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Garrison Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Garrison Asset Management, LLC bought 33,227 shares of NAS:EMBC for a total holding of 36,124. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.89.

On 08/08/2022, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $31.03 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The guru established a new position worth 9,341 shares in NYSE:DTN, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.83 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund traded for a price of $101.81 per share and a market cap of $537.05Mil. The stock has returned 22.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

The guru sold out of their 9,341-share investment in NYGIF:QSY. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.36 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund traded for a price of $63.37 per share and a market cap of $96.96Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AZPN by 3,642 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.66.

On 08/08/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $207.55 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned 40.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-book ratio of 17.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.22 and a price-sales ratio of 20.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,760-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $117.3 per share and a market cap of $1,534.68Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

