Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 798 stocks valued at a total of $460.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(17.54%), VOO(4.48%), and VYM(3.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC bought 34,723 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 229,577. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 08/08/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.65 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 58,091 shares in ARCA:IBDR, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.96 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.11 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 50,587 shares in ARCA:IBDQ, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.82 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.81 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 21,677-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $40.31 per share and a market cap of $81.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC bought 7,392 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 22,308. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/08/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $109.11 per share and a market cap of $198.74Bil. The stock has returned -38.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

