Willis Investment Counsel recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $1.63Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.85%), ACN(2.96%), and PFE(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Willis Investment Counsel’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,045,759 shares in FRA:HT0, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €25.84 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of €24.595 per share and a market cap of €9.51Bil. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 89.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 871,093-share investment in NYSE:HR. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.93 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $25.35 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 90.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 176,122-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Willis Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 39,800 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 08/08/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $302.5 per share and a market cap of $287.43Bil. The stock has returned 16.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-book ratio of 30.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.65 and a price-sales ratio of 9.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Willis Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 43,897 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.3.

On 08/08/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $225.79 per share and a market cap of $61.92Bil. The stock has returned 15.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

