Eqis Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 730 stocks valued at a total of $937.00Mil. The top holdings were TLT(3.28%), BIL(2.20%), and FHLC(1.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eqis Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. bought 204,041 shares of ARCA:FHLC for a total holding of 222,672. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 08/08/2022, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF traded for a price of $63.38 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned -4.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FTEC by 83,916 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.6.

On 08/08/2022, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF traded for a price of $111.26 per share and a market cap of $5.80Bil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VDE by 73,552 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.8.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $103.19 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned 55.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 84,367 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.27.

On 08/08/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.43 per share and a market cap of $17.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. bought 142,773 shares of ARCA:FMAT for a total holding of 171,639. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.89.

On 08/08/2022, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $442.64Mil. The stock has returned -5.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

