NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $5.04Bil. The top holdings were BAX(7.34%), XRAY(6.42%), and EQC(6.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 7,067,751 shares of NAS:XRAY for a total holding of 9,051,338. The trade had a 5.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.58.

On 08/08/2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $36.99 per share and a market cap of $7.97Bil. The stock has returned -37.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ZBH by 2,058,875 shares. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.79.

On 08/08/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $113.16 per share and a market cap of $23.74Bil. The stock has returned -21.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.83, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 7,453,407-share investment in NYSE:HR. Previously, the stock had a 3.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.93 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $25.35 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 90.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 6,102,505 shares in FRA:HT0, giving the stock a 3.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €25.84 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of €24.595 per share and a market cap of €9.51Bil. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 89.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,006,963-share investment in NYSE:WTRU. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.13 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Essential Utilities Inc traded for a price of $53.31 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essential Utilities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.83 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

